Kuldeep Yadav becomes delivery boy during World Cup 2023?

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav became the centre of attention on social media ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand, not for his performance but for a hilarious social media post.

The left-arm spinner has impressed cricket fans and legendary cricketers by bagging 14 wickets from nine matches at an average of 22.28 and an economy of 4.15.

Recently, the India cricketer and an ‘X’ user engaged in a fun banter ahead of the knockout match. It started with the latter sharing a picture of his oncoming delivery whose boy shared the same name as the spin bowler.

He asked the spinner if he worked as a delivery boy as well.

His post caught the attention of the India cricket star who gave a witty and hilarious comment to the netizen. He asked him, “Kya order kia tha bhai (What was your order)??”

kya order kia tha bhai..?? 😂😂 https://t.co/My9oGqjJwH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 14, 2023

Netizens came up with hilarious comments as well. Some commented that they had “ordered” a hat-trick from Kuldeep Yadav against New Zealand, while others said they want him to win the World Cup for his country.

On the other hand, India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

