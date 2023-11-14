Mohammad Azharuddin talks India’s chances of winning World Cup 2023

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday made news with his prediction on the prospect of Rohit Sharma’s side winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

India head into Wednesday’s showpiece match at captain Rohit Sharma’s home ground as the outstanding side of the vent, having won all nine of their round-robin games to qualify for the knockout phase in style.

But four years ago a team featuring several of the same players, including opening batter Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, were members of an India side that suffered an agonising 18-run defeat by New Zealand in a rain-affected World Cup semi-final spanning two days in Manchester.

New Zealand also defeated India in the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship final.

Mohammad Azharuddin – who led in the 50-over World Cups in 1996 and 1999 – said India are favourites to win the ongoing tournament as they have given spectacular batting, bowling and fielding performances.

It is pertinent to mention that the cricketer-turned-politician represented India in 433 international fixtures. He scored 15,539 runs with 29 centuries and 59 fifties to his name.

