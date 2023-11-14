Trent Boult trends before IND v NZ World Cup 2023 semifinal

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is trending on social media ahead of his team’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against hosts India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Trent Boult, who could be playing his last 50-over World Cup for New Zealand, has bagged 13 wickets from nine games at an average of 32.15 and an economy of 5.16. His best figures are 3-37 against 1996 winners Sri Lanka.

The left-arm pacer – who makes one of the most potent pace attacks with Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry – has an impressive performance against India. He has played 31 games against the side and took 78 wickets.

He played a key role in New Zealand’s victory over India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. He had returned with match-winning figures of 2-42 in 10 overs.

The veteran pacer became the centre of attention as netizens are expecting the left-arm fast bowler to give India a run for their money in the knockout game on Wednesday.

They came up with hilarious memes ahead of the match against India.

“Outside edge and Latham makes no mistake. Trent Boult has silenced the Wankhede crowd!”

pic.twitter.com/fDcyJRjoGj — Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) November 13, 2023

Trent Boult to our top order batsmen, reminding them of what happened in 2019 semifinal. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/yYgv2X920k — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) November 14, 2023

Trent Boult getting ready again for another #Semifinals of football match against India #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/69dPJgzlTW — Waqas Jarh (@WaqasJrh) November 14, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Trent Boult had relished the prospect of him playing against India in the semifinal.

“I can’t speak on what they’re thinking but from our point of view to play World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation a team that’s red hot playing good cricket at a great ground – you couldn’t script it any better,” he had said as quoted by the International Cricket Council. “So excited if that happens, I feel like we’ve done all we can from our point of view and yeah, we’ll just wait and see what happens.”

He said the hosts are playing a positive style of cricket but his side will head into the match with a clear strategy.

