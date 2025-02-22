Fitness is the biggest challenge in ODI: Aqib Javed

DUBAI: Pakistan interim head coach Aqib Javed has identified fitness as the biggest challenge in 50-over cricket, urging the need to improve fitness levels a lot.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Champions Trophy 2025, Aqib Javed emphasized that fitness becomes a crucial factor after the 35-40 over mark in ODI matches.

Aqib Javed acknowledged that focus on T20 cricket throughout the year can make it challenging for players to adapt to the longer format.

He noted that after the initial 20 overs, the remaining 30 overs can be a struggle for the team to complete.

The head coach rejected suggestions that Pakistan is still playing “old cricket,” attributing the team’s approach to mindset and adapting to pitch and conditions.

He also downplayed the pressure of the India-Pakistan match, saying that it’s an opportunity for players to rise to the occasion.

The India-Pakistan match is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with Pakistan facing a must-win situation after losing their opening match to New Zealand. On the other hand, India won their opener against Bangladesh.

Read More: Shubman Gill opens up on upcoming Pak-India clash at CT 2025

Meanwhile, Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill has said that batting second will be under pressure in the hotly-anticipated IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Shubman Gill emphasised that batting second will be more challenging due to the absence of dew on Sunday, which has historically played a significant role in Dubai.

“We definitely want to play positive and aggressive cricket. 300-325 will be a very good score on this wicket. The team batting well in the middle overs will have a better chance of winning,” Gill said. “Toss won’t matter as there is no dew. Team batting second will have more pressure”.

Gill scored a century in India’s first match against Bangladesh.

He believes that a score of 300-325 would be “very good” on the Dubai pitch, stressing the importance of playing positively and aggressively, particularly during the middle overs.