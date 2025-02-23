Mickey Arthur wants Pakistan player to back their skills in India clash

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has advised the national players to back their skills in the high-intensity IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Arthur was the coach of the Pakistan cricket team when they defeated India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval.

As the two sides are set to face off in Dubai later today, Mickey Arthur has urged Pakistan players to clear their minds of all negativities.

“It is a must-win game for them. They have to have the ability to back their skills against India. The thing is, once you back your skills, anything is possible,” he said while speaking to ARY News.

Micky Arthur was of the view that a single game could set the momentum for Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

“Is it going to be Shaheen Afridi with the new ball or Babar Azam with the bat? Whoever it is, they need someone to lead them from the front and that will change momentum,” he said.

The former Pakistan coach expressed hope that a victory in the IND v PAK game will help Pakistan make a comeback in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan will be missing opening batter Fakhar Zaman in the game who made a match-winning ton in the IND v PAK final in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

In an earlier interview, the Pakistan batter revealed that he was not sure about his participation in the final against India.

“I was not well the day before the game. I even talked to Mickey Arthur [then Pakistan Men’s head coach] and said I won’t be able to play the game,” Fakhar recalled.

According to the Pakistan batter, Arthur convinced him to play the inning even if it meant that he scored a golden duck.