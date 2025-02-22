IND v PAK: What are Pakistan’s CT 2025 chances in case of a washout?

Pakistan and India are set to face off in the blockbuster IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 in Dubai.

The game will commence at 2pm (PST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the BCC I refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The hotly-anticipated IND v PAK game is a must-win game for Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament after they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the opening game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19.

The hosts sit at the bottom of Group A, having zero points and a negative net run rate of 1.2.

India, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign on a high after registering a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opener.

They are ranked second in the group with two points from one game and a net run rate of 0.4.

Pakistan would look to win the IND v PAK game to open their account in the Champions Trophy 2025 and would wish that weather does not spoil the blockbuster Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

In this regard, the probability of rain on Sunday, February 23, is a mere one percent while the cloud cover for the day is forecasted to be 27 percent, with wind gusts of 30 km/h.

Even if the game is washed out, both Pakistan and India will share the two points from the game.

In case of a washout, Pakistan will have to defeat Bangladesh and also hope that New Zealand beat both India and Bangladesh.

In this scenario, both Pakistan and India would have the same tally and the side with the higher net run-rate will go through along with New Zealand.

Another scenario is Bangladesh and India winning their games against New Zealand and Pakistan win their game against Bangladesh.

In this scenario, Pakistan and India will qualify for the final-four stage.