Lone Pakistan fan sits in police van outside Ahmedabad stadium

The only Pakistani fan who is widely recognized as “Chicago Chacha”, was outside the stadium to witness the India vs Pakistan match, but due to the substantial number of Indian fans, he found safety inside a police van.

In the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the much-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan is being played in the Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium, but due to unknown concerns, the Pakistani fans were denied Indian visas to support Pakistan in the match.

The sole Pakistani supporter, known as “Chicago Chacha,” from Karachi, was seen outside the stadium.

However, he sought refuge inside a police van due to the overwhelming presence of Indian fans at the venue.

