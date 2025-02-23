Ponting gives his take on Pak-India Champions Trophy clash after Fakhar’s injury

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has shared his views on the upcoming IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

While India kicked off their campaign with a victory over Bangladesh, Pakistan were defeated by New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 hosts also suffered a major setback as opening batter Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury in the game and was ruled out of the tournament.

In a chat ahead of the IND v PAK game, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that Pakistan will have to be at their ‘absolute best’ to defeat the archrivals.

He also discussed the impact of Fakhar Zaman’s injury on the Pakistan cricket team as they look to make a comeback in the tournament.

“When something like that first happens, I think you’re better off just sort of staying away and letting them come to terms with what’s just happened and then let them calm down a little bit and then go and put your arm around them later,” Ricky Ponting said after video showed Fakhar Zaman breaking down in tears in the Pakistan dressing room.

“It is heartbreaking. These players work for these big tournaments. He’s been in super touch as well. been making a lot of runs,” the former Australia captain said.

Ponting also emphasised the importance of leaving the injury behind ahead of the blockbuster IND v PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The best thing you can do is sit back in the dressing room that night and discuss it and put it to bed and leave it there. And then when you get up the next day, as a group, you’ve got to find a way to regroup and find someone that can come in and do a good job for Pakistan,” he said.

It is to be note here that Pakistan and India are set to face off today (Sunday, February 23) in Dubai in the high-intensity game that is also a do-or-die game for the hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025.