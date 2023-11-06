Mohammad Hafeez’s comments on Virat Kohli go viral

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez opened up on prolific India batter Virat Kohli’s match-winning century against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Kolkata Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The former India captain, who celebrated his 35th birthday, equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 one-day international (ODI) hundreds as he went unbeaten century at 121-101 with 10 boundaries to his name.

He played at a strike rate of 83.47.

Mohammad Hafeez, sharing his views about the former India captain on a sports channel, believed the India cricketer preferred his personal achievements instead of helping the team put on a big total.

“Virat [Kohli] is currently the best player in the world cricket,” he said. “He scored in every corner of the world. His 97 runs against South Africa were outstanding but the approach to score the remaining three runs was wrong.

“Virat was thinking for his personal milestone rather than his team. The intent of Virat in the last overs was to take singles to score century. This is a selfish approach by Virat for the third time in this World Cup.”

It is pertinent to mention that a journalist received flak for printing an article sharing similar views about the prolific India batter.

India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, handed a 243-run drubbing to South Africa on Sunday.