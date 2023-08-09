27.9 C
‘Selfish chapri’: India captain Hardik Pandy under fire….AGAIN !!!!

TOP NEWS

India captain Hardik Pandya led the side to a crucial win in the third T20I against West Indies but the all-rounder came under fire yet again for his “selfish” captaincy.

Hardik Pandya is being lambasted for denying Tilak Varma a half-century. The batter required a run to reach his half-century when India needed two runs to win with 14 balls to spare.

The all-rounder finished the game with a game. Tilak Varma remained stranded at 49 from 37 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name.

The captain’s decision to end the game himself landed him in hot water. Netizens were infuriated for “denying” Tilak Varma a half-century.

They hit out at the India captain with harsh comments.

Host West Indies are 2-1 ahead in the five-match T20I series against India.

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya was criticized for bowling choices following the side’s defeat in the second T20I. The side were closing in on a series-levelling win despite the hosts needing 23 to win off 24 balls with four overs left and two wickets to spare.

Captain Hardik Pandya made a perplexing decision to bring other bowlers instead of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was stealing the show. The all-rounder introduced pacer Mukesh Kumar into the attack for the 17th over. Three runs came from the six deliveries.

The fans expected Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the 18th over, but it was not the case as Arshdeep Singh bowled it. It proved to be a costly mistake as West Indies scored nine runs from it.

As Windies needed run-a-ball 12 to win, Hardik Pandya continued with Mukesh Kumar. It took five deliveries for the hosts to complete the run chase.

