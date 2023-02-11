IND vs AUS: Allan Border angry over Steve Smith’s gesture

Australia cricketing legend Allan Border was furious at batter Steve Smith for giving thumbs-up to India spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Steve Smith made the gesture after he was beaten by left-arm spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery.

Steve Smith is impressed with #jadeja‘s beauty 😇 Steve Smith’s thumb up to Ravindra Jadeja after a brilliant bowl from Jadeja .. Good to see Smith activities👏🏻#INDvsAUS #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/INdOM4VhJf — Vinoth (@Vinoth_R_1990) February 9, 2023

It did not sit well with the former cricketer. He lashed out at the batter for his behaviour.

“Play with a harder edge,” he said. “I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump.”

He added: “What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up … bloody hell.”

WATCH: Steve Smith annoyed at missing hundred

Moreover, the left-handed batter said tough times are waiting for them.

“There’s so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days,” he said. “You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job.”

He added: “It’s going to be hard to find a way, but they’ve just got to do it. A big, soul-searching dressing room drink-a-thon tonight, just to try to thrash something out. That’s as bad as we can play, there’s only one way to go from here.”

Australia were thrashed by innings and 132 runs in the first Test against India.

Pacer Pat Cummins’ side, batting first, were dismissed for 177 runs. Marnus Labuschagne top scored with 49 whereas Steve Smith and Alex Carey made 37 and 36.

Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets whereas Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed three batters.

In reply, India were dismissed for 400 in their first innings on the back of captain Rohit Sharma’s century. He made 120 with 15 boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin made half-centuries with 84 and 70.

Todd Murphy took seven wickets on his Test debut.

India enforced the follow-on and dismissed Australia for a mere 91. Ravichandran Ashwin bagged five wickets while Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets.

It was a sorry scorecard for Australia as Steve Smith top scored with 25 whereas Marnus Labuschagne made 17.

