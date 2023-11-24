IND vs AUS: Marcus Stoinis laughs at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s face after run out

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made news for an interesting moment in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia with a two-wicket win. The fixture was played just four days after Australia’s record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

Australia scored 208-3 after being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch. Josh Inglis was the star batter as he scored a century.

He struck a 110 off 50 ball with 11 boundaries and eight sixes to his name. His opening partner Steve Smith chipped in with a half-century.

The latter hit eight boundaries on his way to 41-ball 52.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (80) and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (58) struck half-centuries and Rinku Singh’s late cameo helped the host successfully chase the 209-run chase in 19.5 overs.

However, cricket fans were surprised by a moment involving Marcus Stoinis and Yashasvi Jaiswal. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out comically, The former celebrated by laughing at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s face.

The second game will be played on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium.

