Ind vs Ban: KL Rahul dubbed ‘fraud & selfish player’

Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and wicketkeeper for the series, KL Rahul is under fire for his inconsistent game in the second ‘Ind vs Ban’ ODI.

Rahul faces wrath from netizens after the Men in Blue failed to clinch the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. For the unversed, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team fell five runs short to chase the target of 272 in second Ind vs Ban ODI, as the former went off the field with an injured thumb.

KL Rahul, who walked in fifth after the promotion of Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer due to the skipper’s injury, was able to hit meagre 14 runs off 28 deliveries and barely displayed any aggression nor attempted many boundaries on the field.

The unbelievably weak inning, after the heroic 73 runs in the previous ODI, came to an end with Mehidy Hasan’s off-spin, which hit the batter’s pads and dismissed him. Even before the umpire could raise his finger, Rahul seemed sure of his dismissal and started walking off the field.

The timid inning by off-spirited Rahul ended with a sea of reactions from netizens, trolling Rahul for his defensive play in the game.

Have a look at what Twitterati had to say:

If Sanju Samson got half of chances what KL Rahul got, he would have become legend by now. — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 7, 2022

KL Rahul is the biggest fraud and most selfish player in Indian cricket He never stand up for the team when pressure is on #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/eAshr6zZkd — കാമ പ്രാന്തൻ ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ 🇦🇷 (@Brutu24) December 7, 2022

Thalaivan KL Rahul circus.. especially at ICC must win games 💥🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/c2Vnratk6z — Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) December 7, 2022

Story of kl rahul 1st odi

Scored runs and then dropped the catch. 2nd odi Taken the catch and not Scored the runs. Fully balanced equation 🫀 — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 7, 2022

KL Rahul did what Ricky Ponting did against Tim Southee during Hobart test . Started walking for a lbw without even looking at the Umpire. — Prithvi (@Puneite_) December 7, 2022

Top 3 [email protected] multi talented personality: 3. Salman Khan is actor, singer and driver 2. Rahul Gandhi is Politician, motivational speaker and achiever 1. KL Rahul is batsman, Captain and Wicketkeeper#INDvsBAN — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 7, 2022

By this kind of performance if KL Rahul got selected in World Cup 2023 team then I will have no expectations left of India winning the World Cup.#INDvsBAN — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 7, 2022

Me : KL Rahul will rise again.!

Cricket twitter : pic.twitter.com/4Dp27HKBLm — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) December 7, 2022

Rahul’s dismissal. He started walking away without looking at the umpire. pic.twitter.com/j069QwtYc4 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 7, 2022

Kl rahul is the biggest failure in the Crucial matches ❤️ And they say he will replace Rishabh pant — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 7, 2022

When you’re so plumb LBW you start walking before the umpire raises the finger. #KLRahul — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 7, 2022

Who is the FIRST Indian cricketer you think of when I say the word: CHOKER?

Honest answers only 👇 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 7, 2022

