Ind vs Ban: KL Rahul dubbed ‘fraud & selfish player’

Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and wicketkeeper for the series, KL Rahul is under fire for his inconsistent game in the second ‘Ind vs Ban’ ODI.

Rahul faces wrath from netizens after the Men in Blue failed to clinch the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. For the unversed, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team fell five runs short to chase the target of 272 in second Ind vs Ban ODI, as the former went off the field with an injured thumb.

KL Rahul, who walked in fifth after the promotion of Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer due to the skipper’s injury, was able to hit meagre 14 runs off 28 deliveries and barely displayed any aggression nor attempted many boundaries on the field.

The unbelievably weak inning, after the heroic 73 runs in the previous ODI, came to an end with Mehidy Hasan’s off-spin, which hit the batter’s pads and dismissed him. Even before the umpire could raise his finger, Rahul seemed sure of his dismissal and started walking off the field.

The timid inning by off-spirited Rahul ended with a sea of reactions from netizens, trolling Rahul for his defensive play in the game.

Have a look at what Twitterati had to say:

