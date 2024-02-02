‘Yashasvi Jaiswal is above Don Bradman’: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra made news by rating compatriot Yashasvi Jaiswal above legendary Australia batter Sir Don Bradman.

Aakash Chopra drew comparisons between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sir Don Bradman after the 22-year-old scored a brilliant century against England on the opening day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

In a YouTube video, the former cricketer said the youngster fairs better than the Australia cricketing legend in terms of conversion rate.

“The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat,” he was quoted saying in cricket website Cricket Addictor’s report. “How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson’s bowling.

“When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into hundreds for players who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket, he is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sir Don Bradman is considered to be the greatest cricketer in the world. Having scored 6,996 runs from 52 matches for Australia, he retired at an astounding average of 99.94.

