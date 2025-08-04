web analytics
India beat England in final test to avoid series defeat

TOP NEWS

Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

India took the last four wickets in under an hour to bowl England out for 367 and win an astonishing final test by six runs to draw the series at The Oval on Monday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was India’s hero, dismissing Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before bowling Gus Atkinson to end the match.

Chris Woakes had walked out to bat wearing a sling to protect his dislocated shoulder with 17 runs still needed, and Atkinson hit Siraj for six to give England hope.

Atkinson tried to protect Woakes from the strike but Siraj produced another brilliant yorker to earn India a dramatic win.

