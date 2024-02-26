Watch: Rohit Sharma shouts at Sarfaraz Khan for THIS reason

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma scolding teammate Sarfaraz Khan for fielding without wearing a helmet in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi is going viral on social media.

The incident took place when Rohit Sharma was told to switch his fielding position from long-on to silly mid-off. Although, he acknowledged his captain’s call, the newcomer took a daring gamble and decided to close in on the batter without wearing a helmet.

Rohit Sharma, who noticed that Sarfaraz Khan was not wearing a helmet, took a jibe by saying that he shouldn’t be a hero by engaging in such behaviour.

“Yahaan hero nahi banne ka…helmet pehen le (Don’t be a hero here…Wear a helmet),” Rohit Sharma shouted.

Sarfaraz Khan gestured to the dressing room to get him a helmet. K.S. Bharat brought the batter his safety gear and the match resumed with him fielding while wearing it.

It is pertinent to mention that Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel kept calm to lead India to a series-clinching five-wicket win over England on day four of the fourth Test on Monday.

Chasing 192 for victory, India slipped to 120-5 but Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) put on an unbeaten stand of 72 to achieve the target in the second session in Ranchi.

The win gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after they lost the first Test.

It was the first series defeat for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since they took charge in 2022 and changed England’s fortunes with their attacking philosophy dubbed “Bazball”.

Shubman Gill played the anchor in his 124-ball knock as he and Jurel, who made 90 in India’s first innings, staved off a mini-crisis when Shoaib Bashir took two wickets in two balls soon after lunch.

India still needed 72 more but Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel rotated the strike coolly to pick off singles before raising his fifty with two successive sixes off Shoaib Bashir.

Dhruv Jurel hit the winning runs, punching the air and hugging his partner as the Indian dressing room rose to celebrate.

India started the morning strongly with captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal extending their overnight 40-run opening stand to 84.

Joe Root made the breakthrough in his first over of the day, as he induced Jaiswal, on 37, to loop a catch to a diving James Anderson at backward point .

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century but fell for 57, stumped by Ben Foakes off Tom Hartley’s left-arm spin.

England’s travelling army of fans then erupted when Shoaib Bashir, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, had Rajat Patidar brilliantly caught by Ollie Pope for a duck to leave India 100-3.

After the interval Shoaib Bashir silenced the home fans with his twin strikes to give England some hope of an unlikely win.

Ravindra Jadeja slapped a full toss Jonny Bairstow at mid-wicket, Sarfaraz Khan tickled the next ball to Ollie Pope backward short-leg for a duck but Dhruv Jurel survived the hat-trick ball.

England had scored 353 all out in their first innings and led by 46 after India’s 307.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav set up the victory after they shared nine second-inning wickets to bundle out England for 145 on day three. England had recovered from 112-5 in their first innings courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 122.

India were without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested, but the bowling stood up — including debutant quick Akash Deep, who took three early wickets after England elected to bat.

James Anderson reached 698 Test wickets in the match and needs two more to become only the third bowler to 700 after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and late Australia spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

The fifth and final Test begins on March 7 in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.