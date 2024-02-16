Ravi Ashwin withdraws from ongoing third Test against England

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday due to “a family medical emergency”.

The announcement comes just hours after becoming only the ninth player in history to take 500 Test wickets.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency,” the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah said.

Ravichandran Ashwin, 37, had dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot to become only the second Indian to reach the 500-wicket milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” added Jay Shah in a BCCI statement.

Ravichandran Ashwin, an all-rounder who was playing his 98th Test since his debut in 2011, scored a crucial 37 with the bat, including a 77-run eighth-wicket stand with debutant Dhruv Jurel, to help India post 445 all out in their first innings at Rajkot.

“It’s a good time to celebrate, probably go have dinner and think about how far I have come in life,” Ravichandran Ashwin had said after the day’s play.

