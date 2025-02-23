Ashwin shares his view on Pakistan’s batting approach in India clash

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on Pakistan’s batting approach in the high-intensity IND vs PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan lost two wickets inside the first powerplay after electing to bat first in the fifth game of the Champions Trophy 2025 against India.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and batter Saud Shakeel then cautiously batted in the middle overs without taking many risks.

The two stitched a 104-run partnership off 144 balls to take Pakistan to 151 in 33 overs.

Reacting to Pakistan’s batting approach, Ravichandran Ashwin defended the side’s strategy in the IND vs PAK game.

Ashwin was of the view that the pitch in Dubai was tougher for batting compared with those in Pakistan which is hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Tired pitches in Dubai, don’t confuse Pakistan’s previous batting innings to this one. Wasn’t the easiest of chases in the last game here,” Ashwin wrote in a post on X.

Pertinent to note here that the hosts received backlash from fans and former cricketers for playing too many dot balls when they were chasing 321 in their opening game against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

Star batter Babar Azam was severely criticised for his 64 runs off 90 balls in the game Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

Ashwin also slammed the former Pakistan batter’s inning, saying that he lacked intent and did not take a risk throughout his inning in the side’s opening game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

It is worth noting here that the IND vs PAK game has become a do-or-die game for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 after they were defeated in the tournament opener.

India, on the other hand, have started their campaign on a high after defeating Bangladesh in their opening game on February 20.