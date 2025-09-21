Asia Cup 2025: Fans want to see Shaheen Shah Afridi batting in upper order

KARACHI: As Pakistan gears up to face arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash today, cricket enthusiasts have voiced their demand for Shaheen Shah Afridi to be promoted in the batting order.

Speaking to ARY News, fans said Afridi has emerged as a reliable all-rounder in the tournament, showcasing his ability to score runs at an impressive strike rate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They insisted that his batting potential should be utilised higher up the order.

“Pakistan has found an all-rounder like Shahid Afridi,” one supporter remarked, urging team management to give Shaheen a more prominent batting role.

Read more: Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to take on India in Super 4 round match today

Pakistan will take on India on Sunday (today) in Asia Cup 2025 match of Super 4 round.

According to sources, Pakistan has decided to bring various vital changes to the team before another high-octane match against arch-rival India.

Under the expected changes, Saim Ayub is likely to bat at the number 4 or 5 position, while it has been decided to include Fahim Ashraf or Hussain Talat to replace Hassan Nawaz from the team.

There is no chance of inclusion of Sufyan Muqeem in the team as Harris Rauf will play the Sunday match.

On the other hand, Muhammad Haris or Fakhar Zaman will kick off the innings from Pakistan side.

The most anticipated match will be played at 7:30 pm in Dubai International Stadium.

Former Pakistan cricketers have in their analysis said that the Sunday game traditionally between Pakistan and India will be more tough and the green team need the best preparations.