Harbhajan says Pakistan lack unity, impact players

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that the current Pakistan team lacked unity and impact players ahead of the IND vs PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan were off to a dismal start in their campaign as they were defeated by New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19.

Ahead of the high-intensity IND vs PAK clash, Harbhajan Singh expressed his disappointment in the current Pakistan side which according to him lacked unity and match-winners.

“Haven’t seen such a Pakistan team in years. When we used to play Pakistan, there was always a feeling that the opposition could beat you because they had star players, power-packed performers, bowling was very good and the unity showed,” he said while speaking to a private TV channel.

According to Harbhajan Singh, the current Pakistan team was relying on individual brilliance rather than a team combination.

“They have individuals who can win a game on their day. But a team should have 7-8 such players who can win you the championship. I don’t see that in this team. That’s my opinion,” the former India spinner said.

He also recalled Pakistan’s triumph over India in the IND vs PAK final of the Champions Trophy 2017, saying that Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer in the tournament for the side in the edition.

“No doubt you won in 2017 when Fakhar Zaman played that big innings. But somewhere, I think, there is a lot of difference now from the days when India and Pakistan used to be nicely balanced teams. Now India is ahead of Pakistan,” Harbhajan Singh added.