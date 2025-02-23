IND vs PAK: Screens fixed in Adiala Jail barracks for match broadcast

Adiala Jail authorities have made special arrangements to broadcast today’s highly anticipated IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 match for inmates.

According to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, prisoners are given the opportunity to watch the IND vs PAK match as a special privilege.

Screens have been installed in every barrack to ensure that all inmates can enjoy the game.

The initiative aims to provide a moment of engagement and entertainment for those incarcerated, as cricket fever grips the entire nation.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The hosts brought in opening batter Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he sustained in the opening game against New Zealand on February 19.

India have decided to go with the same Playing XI from their opening Champions Trophy 2025 game against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.