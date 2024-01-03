Viral: Alana King’s delivery reminds people of Shane Warne

Australia spinner Alana King reminded cricket fans of the legendary spinner Shane Warne by dismissing India batter Pooja Vastrakar with a delivery similar to his “Ball of the Century” in the third Women’s ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

As India struggled for 128-6 in chase of 338-run target, Alana King bowled a brilliant full-length leg-break on leg stump to Pooja Vastrakar. The batter leant forward to defend but it spun way away and hit the off stump.

The commentary box has been marveling at Alana King’s bowling last night, so the truck decided to put this split screen together ⭐ pic.twitter.com/6vcka89cPl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2024

The dismissal was highly similar to that of Mike Gatting against Shane Warne.

Shane Warne bowled a majestic delivery to get Mike Gatting out on the second day of the first Test of the 1993 Ashes Series at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium.

The late-great spinner pitched the ball outside the leg stump, which spun away and it hit the off stump.

Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash of host India in the three-match series with a resounding 190-run win on Tuesday.

The visitors put on a daunting total of 338-7 after electing to bat first with opener Phoebe Litchfield scoring a match-winning century (119) and captain Alyssa Healy hitting a half-century (82).

India were dismissed for 148 in 32.4 overs.