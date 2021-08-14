Independence Day: Celebratory fire leaves one dead, scores injured

KARACHI: At least 27 persons were injured in incidents of celebratory gunfire on the night of the independence day in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police sources, aerial firing to celebrate independence day were reported in Lyari, Liaquatabad, Paposh, Saddar and Burns Road areas of the metropolis.

Aerial firing incidents were also reported in Malir, F.B. Area, North Nazimabad, Super Highway and Baldia Town, police said. The incidents of celebratory fire also reported in Tariq Road, Korangi, Orangi and New Karachi leaving several citizens injured.

“Among 27 person injured in firing, five were women and four children,” according to the city police.

Moreover, a man was killed in Shah Faisal Colony when a bullet fired by unknown person hit him last night, police said.

Celebratory fire on happy occasions is a norm in Pakistan. But this celebration also claim several lives of innocent people in the country.

Karachi, the country’s largest city, have thousands of licensed and un-licensed arms in people’s hands, which usually use them to celebrate on happy occasions.