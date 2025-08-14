Pakistani High Commission celebrates Independence Day in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: An Independence Day ceremony was held at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Saad Ahmed Warraich, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, hoisted the national flag at the High Commission.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of the national anthem of Pakistan. Messages from President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif were read out at the ceremony. Pakistani High Commissioner Saad Ahmed Warraich paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

The Pakistani High Commissioner highlighted Pakistan’s success in the recent struggle for justice. Pakistani High Commissioner Saad Ahmed Warraich shed light on the need for the two-nation theory. He paid tribute to the great struggle for freedom.

Saad Ahmed Warraich said that Muslims changed the course of history under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan is the fruit of the great struggle of Muslims for their right to self-determination.

The Pakistani High Commissioner said that the battle of truth proved that Pakistan has the full capacity to defend its sovereignty, Pakistan has the capacity to respond effectively to every aggression, the enemy waged a war of dominance, but was defeated.

Saad Ahmed Warraich said that Pakistan has made significant progress in development and prosperity in 78 years, lasting peace in the region depends on the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The Pakistani High Commissioner said that diplomacy and negotiations are the key to the bright future of the region, the attitude of domination and hegemony is an obstacle to the development of South Asia.

Other speakers also addressed the ceremony, children presented national songs and tableaux, the High Commissioner also cut a cake along with his wife and other officers of the mission.