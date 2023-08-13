Independence day parade to be held at PMA Kakul tonight

A military parade to mark the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan will be held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul tonight.

At Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, a large Independence Parade is being planned for Pakistan’s 76th independence day.

The Independence Parade will be held on the night between August 13 and 14.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir will attend the Independence Parade’s great celebration as the main guest.

During the session, the Pakistan Military Academy cadets will provide a stunning demonstration of expertise in their own manner. A special tribute will be given on this occasion to the martyrs of Pakistan and the homeland.

This event will be a great manifestation of the fact that Pakistan is a vibrant country that celebrates its independence with vigour and enthusiasm, and that “Pakistan Hai To Hum Sub Hai”

On the other hand, preparations in connection with Independence Day are in bloom in the country.

A large number of stalls are being witnessed at the main avenues, markets and streets of all cities and towns of the country.

National flags, bunting, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display on the stalls.

People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day.