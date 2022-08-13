Independence day: PIA offers discount on domestic fares

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 percent discount on domestic flights for the 75rd Independence Day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that the passengers will get a 14 percent on domestic flights for the 75rd Independence Day.

“The discount is a gift from the national carrier to the compatriots for Independence Day,” the spokesperson added.

Nation will celebrate Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of motherland, tomorrow (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, the day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

