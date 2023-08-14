Independence Day: Sindh CM announces remission for prisoners

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced a 120-day reduction in the sentences for prisoners on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the provincial government announced a “special remission under Rule 788 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Service Rules, 2019 on the recommendations of Inspector General of Prisons, Sindh”.

The reduction in the sentences is granted to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons and CF of Sindh.

However, this is not for the prisoners who were granted special remission in their sentences on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha during the current calendar year.

Moreover, remission will also not be applied to prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

The nation is celebrating Independence Day today (August 14) with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country including the twin cities.

The national flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the federal capital. The cultural and literary organisations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

On Independence Day, the national flag was also hoisted at Important public buildings, Heritage sites and monumental buildings across Pakistan. These sites were illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the day.