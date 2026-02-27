India aim for 'fearless cricket' ahead of West Indies showdown

India revived their T20 World Cup campaign with their “fearless” brand of cricket ahead of a winner-takes-all decider against the West Indies for the last semi-final berth.

Hot favourites to defend their title on home soil, India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in Chennai on Thursday to bounce back from their heavy defeat against South Africa in their Super Eights opener.

India’s batting, led by opener Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 55, and an unbeaten 50 by Hardik Pandya, piled up 256-4, the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.

In a brutal show of power hitting, the Indian batters demolished the opposition bowling with 17 sixes and 17 fours at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

India face the West Indies, who went down to South Africa by nine wickets, in Kolkata on Sunday to decide the second semi-finalist from Group 1.

“We want to play the fearless cricket, the brand of cricket we played today and we played since last year,” batter Tilak Varma said.

“The same intent we want to keep in the next game as well. And going ahead in the tournament, we take the same intensity (forward).”

The left-handed Varma hit a 19-ball 44 as he put together an unbeaten 84-run stand with Pandya, who capped off the innings with two sixes to raise his fifty.

It all came together for India after they rejigged their opening combination with the return of Sanju Samson, who handed the team a quick start with his 24 off 15 balls.

The left-handed Abhishek hit form with his first T20 World Cup fifty after he struggled in the tournament with three ducks in four innings.

“It’s important when the openers give us a good start, the same confidence follows to number three, four and five,” said Varma.

“And we discussed that whatever the situation is, (even) if we lose three-four wickets in powerplay, we will bat with the same rhythm,” he added.

“And we want to show the fear in opposition bowlers, that these guys are ready to hit each and every ball.”

‘Keep that intensity’

India, the world’s top-ranked T20 team, came into the World Cup on the back of huge totals in bilateral contests, and were tipped to cross the 300-run mark at the tournament.

But their batting had looked fragile and was often exposed, including by minnows the United States, who reduced them to 77-6 in their opener.

Varma remains cautious of his team’s plans against the West Indies, who posted 254-6 against Zimbabwe in their Super Eights opener.

“So if the wicket is not good, then we’ll adjust, and we’ll keep that intensity on,” said Varma.

“I would not say we want to score more than 250 — but if we get a good start, then of course we’ll go for it.”

The Indian bowling has looked good.

On Thursday, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh returned figures of 3-24 to limit Zimbabwe to 184-6.

He surpassed senior paceman Jasprit Bumrah as the leading bowler for India at the T20 World Cup with 35 wickets to Bumrah’s 33.

“We have been doing well for the past couple of years, so even after a blip or a defeat, the belief of the group was there,” Arshdeep told reporters.

“We knew we just have to come and follow our processes, and the result will come our way. So the thought was very simple and we are enjoying it.”

The 2024 champions have the weight of history against them. No team has ever retained the T20 World Cup and no side have ever won the trophy on home soil.