India announce squad for New Zealand ODIs

India have announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer returning after injury layoffs.

The ODI series between both sides will commence on 11 January.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj is also included in the side, whereas all-rounder Hardik Pandya is rested.

Shubman Gill suffered a neck spasm during the Test series against South Africa, subsequently ruling him out of the ODIs.

On the contrary, Iyer, who last played in October 2025, is making his return after sustaining an injury during the Australia tour.

The three changes from the squad that played against South Africa are Gill, Iyer and Siraj, who replace Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is managing Hardik Pandya’s workload ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to begin on 7 February.

India ODI squad for New Zealand series

Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal (*subject to fitness clearance).