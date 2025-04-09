India approves purchase of 26 French Rafale jets for navy

NEW DELHI: India has approved the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets from France for its navy, two people aware of the decision said on Wednesday.

A deal is expected to be signed over the next few weeks, the people said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, after the purchase was approved by India’s cabinet committee on security affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

France’s defence minister plans to visit India ahead of the signing, the people said.

One person said the deal was valued at around 630 billion rupees ($7 billion). An Indian defence ministry spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The acquisition is also part of India’s goals to modernise its military, wean itself off its Soviet-origin equipment and boost domestic weapons production after being the world’s largest arms importer for years.

It would also help deter potential threats at a time when the Indian Navy says China’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean has increased over the last decade, and it has deployed dual-purpose Chinese vessels in the region. Beijing says it has deployed vessels in the region for scientific research and peaceful purposes.

China also has a military base in Djibouti, in the western Indian Ocean, since 2017.

The Indian Air Force currently operates 36 Rafale fighters, while the navy’s aircraft fleet mainly comprises Russian MiG-29 jets.

($1 = 86.5825 Indian rupees)