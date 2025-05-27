India arrests police officer suspected of spying for Pakistan

New Delhi: India’s counter-terrorism agency said it arrested a paramilitary police officer for allegedly spying for arch-rival Pakistan following their most serious conflict in decades.

At least 70 people died in fighting this month triggered by an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-held Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing — a charge Islamabad denies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said a Central Reserve Police Force officer was arrested in Delhi “for sharing sensitive information” with Pakistani agents.

“The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023,” the NIA said.

Jat has been remanded to custody until June 6 by a special court, the agency said, as investigators question him.

Indian authorities have arrested at least 10 other people on espionage charges this month, according to local media.

A travel blogger was arreted in Haryana state on similar charges.

Police said the accused woman travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the country’s embassy, local media reported.

Other arrests include a student, a security guard and a businessman.

The spate of arrests comes after the worst flare-up in violence between the nuclear-armed rivals since their last open conflict in 1999. A ceasefire was agreed after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks.