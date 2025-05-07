In a brazen and unprovoked act of aggression, India has crossed all moral, legal, and humanitarian lines. It’s hard to comprehend, but observers report that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, India unleashed a wave of missile strikes, reaching deep into Pakistan.

These weren’t aimed at military targets, the reports state, but rained down on places where ordinary people lived, prayed, and went about their daily lives – homes, mosques, and the very infrastructure that supports communities. The sounds of daily life in cities like Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad were reportedly shattered by the sudden terror of Indian missiles, tearing through the fabric of peaceful existence.

One particularly heartbreaking account comes from Ahmedpur East. There, the sanctity of Masjid Subhanullah was violated as it became a target. Imagine the scene: thirteen souls, described as innocent civilians, had their lives extinguished. Among them, the reports are gut-wrenching – two little girls, barely three years old, seven women, and four men. In the chaos and aftermath, another thirty-seven people were left injured, many of them women and the elderly, who should have been safest in their community spaces. In Muzaffarabad, at Masjid Bilal, 3 more lives were lost, with a young girl and boy injured. In Kotli, Masjid Abbas was bombed, killing a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, injuring a mother and her child. In Muridke, three men were martyred at Masjid Ummul Qura.

India’s intent was clear: create terror by spilling civilian blood. The targeting of mosques during prayer time exposes the extremist mindset driving this aggression — a mindset rooted not in strategy, but in hatred and desperation. To make matters worse, India deliberately struck the Noseri Dam at the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project. This is not only a violation of international norms but an act of war — an attack on critical civilian infrastructure that supplies energy to millions. The attack on a hydroelectric dam is a war crime under international law, and the international community must recognize it as such.

Pakistan’s Response: Precision, Power, and Principle

Where India rained missiles on civilians, Pakistan retaliated with precision and power — but with moral restraint. Within hours of the aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces responded forcefully and surgically. According to confirmed military sources, five Indian Air Force jets were shot down — including three French-made Rafales, one Su-30MKI, and one MiG-29 Fulcrum. Additional reports confirmed significant damage to other Indian military assets, including an Indian Mirage 2000 stationed in Bhatinda and two more aircraft neutralized in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This was not just a retaliatory strike — this was a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s air defense capabilities and its resolve to hit back a thousand times harder, if provoked. Importantly, Pakistan targeted only military installations, showing the world the difference between calculated defense and reckless terror. Where India struck praying civilians, Pakistan destroyed command hubs, air bases, and checkposts — all within the rules of engagement and international war conventions.

India’s False Flag Lies Exposed Once Again

This aggression by India was justified under the false pretext of the Pahalgam incident — a supposed terror attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir that, according to leaked documents and intercepted communications, was an inside job orchestrated by elements within RAW and greenlit by Modi’s BJP for political gain. Pakistan offered an open invitation for a third-party international investigation, but India immediately rejected it. Why would a country unwilling to share evidence, unwilling to allow inspection, and unwilling to cooperate — claim moral high ground? The answer is simple: It was never an external attack. It was a false flag operation, designed to create a smokescreen for war and trigger public support for Modi’s increasingly fascist regime. India’s history of orchestrated attacks — from Samjhauta Express to Pulwama — is well documented. Pahalgam is just the latest in a series of state-manufactured crises used to incite conflict.

Global Condemnation and Modi’s Diplomatic Collapse

But this time, the world isn’t buying it. Parliamentarians from the United Kingdom, members of the U.S. Congress, diplomats from Turkey, China, Russia, and even Azerbaijan have strongly condemned India’s aggression and supported Pakistan’s stance. Global voices are rising in chorus, demanding restraint, demanding justice, and most of all, demanding accountability for Modi’s war-mongering actions. India has also been mocked on international platforms for presenting no proof, for ignoring third-party probes, and for spinning hollow propaganda narratives while hiding behind a collapsing democratic facade.

Modi: The Butcher of Gujarat, the Threat to World Peace

Narendra Modi, once banned from entering the United States and other countries over his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, now stands more exposed than ever before. His Hindutva-driven agenda, rooted in religious hatred and anti-minority violence, is not only tearing India apart but dragging South Asia into dangerous waters. Modi’s dream of a Hindu Rashtra is a nightmare for global peace. His regime has bulldozed mosques, ethnically cleansed Muslims in Delhi and Assam, repressed Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits, and funded terrorism beyond borders — including support to BLA and TTP terror groups operating against Pakistan. RAW’s footprint in terrorist operations is now well documented — from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Canada. Modi’s India is not the secular republic it claims to be. It is a rising extremist state led by a man more Nazi than nationalist, obsessed with power and indifferent to human life.

Pakistan: The Defender of Peace and Stability

Pakistan, on the other hand, has shown immense strategic maturity and restraint. Despite provocation, it struck only military targets. Despite lies, it offered transparency. Despite international silence in the past, it stood firm — and now, the world is finally listening. The DG ISPR’s message was clear: “Pakistan will respond at a time and place of its choosing — and it will be decisive.” If India dares escalate further, it will not just face a military response — it will face global isolation, economic sanctions, and the moral condemnation of the world.

The World Must Act Now

India’s war crimes cannot be whitewashed any longer. The international community must sanction Modi, investigate India’s false flag operations, and recognize Pakistan’s right to self-defense. Pakistan will no longer remain silent. Our blood has been spilled. Our sovereignty attacked. Our patience was tested. And this time, the world is watching — and finally, standing with Pakistan.