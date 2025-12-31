India’s BSF mocked over black combat uniform on snow-covered LoC

Srinagar: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has drawn widespread criticism on social media over its newly introduced black combat uniform, with users questioning its suitability for deployment in snow-covered areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Indian media reports, following Operation Sindoor, the BSF rolled out a black-coloured combat uniform intended for operations near the LoC.

The reports noted that as the New Year approaches, the BSF has intensified vigilance along the LoC and remains on high alert, claiming concerns of border crossing attempts to exploit festive periods and harsh weather conditions.

The BSF also released a video showing its personnel patrolling white, snow-covered mountains while wearing the new black uniforms. The visuals quickly went viral, prompting netizens to question the tactical logic behind choosing a dark color in such terrain.

Several social media users criticised the move, arguing that the black uniform reduces camouflage and increases visibility against snow.

An X user, Prateek Punj, wrote, “Who thought a black uniform in snow-clad mountains was the right choice?”

Another account, War Analyst, demanded accountability, stating that issuing full black uniforms in snowfall increases visibility and is tactically unsound, potentially compromising operational security.

Other users mocked the contrast, suggesting that the uniform made it easier for adversaries to spot personnel.

User Da Golden Bear mocked the decision, saying, “Great… increased visibility through high-contrast uniforms so the enemy can identify targets easily. How considerate.”

Similarly, Yash Gourav Kar commented sarcastically, “Incredible camouflage going on.”

One user, Satyam Vats, defended the decision, arguing that the BSF is meant to patrol forested areas and that the uniform is a darker shade rather than pure black. He added that BSF personnel usually operate close to trees rather than in open snowfields.

His defense was countered by other users who questioned the lack of visible tree cover in the released footage.

In response, Asaur Chaudhury questioned this explanation, asking, “But where are the trees behind which the dark-clad soldiers are supposed to take cover?”

Another user, Anil Thorat, mocked the design, writing, “Congratulations on such an amazing design and color combination—totally camouflaged against the white snow.”

Meanwhile, Naveed Ahmed remarked, “Pakistan’s snipers have lots of fun ahead.”