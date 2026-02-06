India captain admits 'there will be nerves' at home T20 World Cup

India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted Friday “there will be nerves” when India open their T20 World Cup campaign in front of more than 30,000 fanatical home supporters in Mumbai, but vowed to give them “entertainment”.

The co-hosts start their Group A campaign against the United States at a packed Wankhede stadium on Saturday night.

Suryakumar is only too aware that India, the top-ranked T20 team in the world, are overwhelming favourites to retain their title .

But he said his team will try to feed off the positive vibes from a billion-plus home supporters and not be crushed by the huge weight of expectation.

“When you’re playing at home there is always an added pressure. I’m not running away from the fact,” Suryakumar told reporters ahead of India’s final training session on Friday.

“To be honest, there will be nerves, there will be pressure, but if you see the positive side of it, there’ll be a lot of cheer around.

“There’s so many people coming to watch in the stadiums, I’ve told my boys the same thing, 30,000-35,000 people coming and so many watching at home.

“Let’s give them a good time. Let’s give them entertainment.”

India know that their opening opponents, the United States, caused the biggest upset of the 2024 tournament when they beat Pakistan in a super over, and Suryakumar said no team would be taken lightly.

“I don’t see any weak teams in the competition. All 20 teams are very much capable of playing some good cricket,” he said.

“In this format, one or two batters can make a difference. Or it takes one or two bowlers to have a good 24 balls on any given day.

“So we will have to play the same way as we’ve been playing against all the teams.”

The USA’s middle order batsman Sanjay Krishnamurthi said it was an honour to play their opening match against the hosts in Mumbai.

“I think for all Americans, this is a special moment for our country,” said the Oregon-born 22-year-old.

“To be able to come here and play cricket in one of the most iconic stadiums against one of the best teams in the world, I think it’s going to inspire a future generation of cricketers to rise through the ranks in American cricket.”

India have fitness doubts over fast bowler Harshit Rana, who bowled just one over in a warm-up match on Wednesday before leaving the field clutching his knee.

“He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but after the warm-up game, he wasn’t looking good,” said Suryakumar.

“The physios are assessing him. But he doesn’t look good. Yeah, it’s not that great.”