BCCI unveils team India jersey for Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan.

The team India’s official Instagram page shared pictures of India captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh dressed up in new colours as they posed for cameras.

Reports had earlier said that BCCI will not imprint Pakistan, hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, on their jersey for the tournament.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later clarified that the team India will adhere to the guidelines of the ICC and will imprint the host’s name on their jersey.

Resultantly, the newly-introduced team India jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 featured ‘Pakistan’ with the logo on the right side.

Later, the ICC also shared photographs of the Indian players who received their ICC awards and team of the year caps ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The pictures featured Indian players sporting their new jersey for the tournament.

Pertinent to note here that the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament and will play all their games in Dubai.

The BCCI and PCB had agreed on a ‘fusion formula’ which would allow Pakistan and India to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue.

ICC has three global events scheduled in Pakistan and India between 2024 and 2027: the Champions Trophy in Pakistan (February 2025), the women’s ODI World Cup in India (2025), and the men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka (2026).

Meanwhile, team India is set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

The side will face archrivals Pakistan on February 23 while their last fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.