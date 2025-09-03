India continues IWT violations, issues fresh flood alert via high commission

ISLAMABAD: India IS repeatedly violating the Indus Waters Treaty, as the Indian High Commission in Islamabad issued another flood alert for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the Indian High Commission informed Pakistani authorities early this morning about a high flood situation at Akhnoor in River Chenab.

Following the alert, the Ministry promptly conveyed the information to provincial chief secretaries, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the chairman of IRSA, DG PDMA Punjab, and the chief engineer of WAPDA.

Officials noted that India has been consistently relaying flood warnings through its High Commission, raising concerns over unilateral actions under the treaty framework.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sutlej River has been exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks for last one month.

Pakistan Floods 2025: LIVE Updates

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high alert to districts adjacent to Sutlej after India released more water flowing into Pakistan.

“It has been high flood at India’s Lower Harike and Lower Firozpur,” the PDMA stated.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.