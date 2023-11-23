India’s Sreesanth booked in cheating case

India Police has reportedly registered a cheating case against former cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth.

Kerala’s Sareesh Gopalan has filed the case. He accused duo Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini of swindling INR18.70 lakh from him to construct a sports academy.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth was reportedly made a party in the fraud case as he is allegedly their partner-in-crime. Sareesh Gopalan said he gave the money after they offered him to become a partner in the sports academy.

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, who played 90 matches and took 169 wickets for India, is no stranger to controversy.

The Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed a lifetime ban on spot-fixing charges during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013.

The Delhi Police had also nabbed him and his Rajasthan Royals teammates, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan over the spot-fixing charges. He was acquitted in the spot-fixing case and his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years by the Supreme Court.

He was shortlisted for the IPL auctions In 2021 and 2022 but went unsold on both occasions. He retired from all forms of cricket after that.

