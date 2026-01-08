U.S. condemns attacks on Christians in India, worldwide

The United States (U.S) on Wednesday condemned attacks against Christians in India and around the world, reaffirming its opposition to violence targeting people because of their faith.

In response to questions about reported attacks by Hindu extremist groups on Christians in India on the eve of Christmas, a State Department spokesperson said the U.S. government continues to closely monitor religious freedom conditions globally.

“We strongly condemn attacks against Christians around the world and any violence directed against people of faith,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to carefully monitor the religious freedom situation in every country.”

Asked whether the State Department was considering designating India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, the spokesperson said such determinations are based on a wide range of information.

“When making Country of Particular Concern designations, the Secretary takes into consideration all available information and assessments, including those from civil society, advocates, religious organizations, and domestic and international human rights groups,” the spokesperson said, adding, “We do not preview CPC decisions.”

More than 80 incidents of violence, hate speech and religious tensions were reported across several Indian states during the Christmas holiday week, according to media and civil society reports. The incidents cast a shadow over holiday celebrations and heightened fears among Christian communities.

Many of the incidents were allegedly linked to groups affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other right-wing Hindu organizations, including the Bajrang Dal, the militant wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Reports of attacks, intimidation and disruptions targeting Christian gatherings, schools and Christmas decorations emerged from states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Kerala, as well as New Delhi.

The latest report by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) described India’s religious freedom conditions as “collapsing” and again recommended that the State Department designate India as a Country of Particular Concern.