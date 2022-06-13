India demolishes houses of Muslim activists over protests against anti-Islam remarks

Authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people for staging protests against blasphemous remarks by ruling BJP figures about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), officials said on Sunday.

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against the blasphemous comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Heavy police presence outside @AfreenFatima136 home in Allahabad. Local administration is forcing Muslim residents to leave their homes for demolition. Fatima’s mother & sister remain illegally detained; while the police are farming, her father has a “mastermind behind protests.” pic.twitter.com/Uc815XlBnB — Suchitra Vijayan சுசித்ரா விஜயன் (@suchitrav) June 11, 2022

Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest.

India’s Muslim community sees the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for the comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries.

Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views.

Muslim groups have demanded their arrest.

