Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
Reuters

India demolishes houses of Muslim activists over protests against anti-Islam remarks

test

Authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people for staging protests against blasphemous remarks by ruling  BJP figures about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), officials said on Sunday.

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against the blasphemous comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest.

India’s Muslim community sees the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for the comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries.

Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views.

Muslim groups have demanded their arrest.

#HijabRow: Muslims bear the brunt of cheap Indian politics 

Comments

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.