India denies visas to over 200 Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: India has issued visas to only 249 Pakistani pilgrims instead of 488 applicants, who intended to visit Ajmer Sharif to attend the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Gharib Nawaz.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, over 200 Pakistani pilgrims remained deprived to pay homage to the Sufi Saint.

He said that the Indian authorities have also declined visas to six officials, deputed to take care of the pilgrims during their stay in India. He, however, said that only one of the six officials was granted permission to go with the Zaireen.

The Spokesperson said all the Zaireen have been conveyed through Short Service Message to reach Lahore from where they will embark on a journey to India on Tuesday.

Read More: India denies visas to Pakistanis for Urs at Ajmer Sharif

Last year, the Indian embassy also declined to issue visas to Pakistani pilgrims for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Comments