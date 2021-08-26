India deports Afghan woman MP on reaching New Delhi

NEW DELHI: A woman member of the Afghan parliament was deported from India as soon she reached New Delhi international airport.

As per details, Rangina Kargar arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20. However, she was not let out of the airport as immigration officials asked her to wait and after two hours she was deported without a solid reason.

The woman MP said she was deported from the New Delhi airport two hours after reaching Delhi and was sent back by the same airline to Istanbul via Dubai. “They deported me, I was treated as a criminal,” she added.

The situation has changed in Kabul and I hope the Indian government will help Afghan women, but that did not happen.

On her return to Kabul, Kargar said that she will stay in Istanbul for a while and will wait and watch what happens after the formation of the Taliban government.

After the fall of Kabul to Taliban, a number of foreign and Afghan nations are fleeing from Afghanistan.