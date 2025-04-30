India evacuates villages near border with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the Pahalgam attack, India—- gripped by war hysteria, has begun evacuating villages near the Pakistan-India border, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that Indian forces have evacuated more villages in the Samba, Kathua, and Akhnoor sectors.

Earlier, in the Attari sector, India made announcements from a ‘Gurdwara’ instructing locals to harvest their crops, they said.

They said India has not only blocked hundreds of Pakistani channels to keep its public in darkness and to spread propaganda but also blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam false flag attack without providing any evidence.

A large segment of the Indian public is disillusioned with the Modi government’s irrational actions and extremism, state news agency APP reported, citing the defense analysts.

They said starting a war frenzy without evidence is a clear sign of the Modi government’s failure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s swift and timely response on Wednesday forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Air Force promptly detected the movement of Indian fighter jets and responded immediately. Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully alert and prepared to deliver a befitting reply to any act of aggression by India.