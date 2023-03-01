India experiences warmest February in 146 years

NEW DELHI: Indian weather department has reported the warmest month of February in the country during last 146 years.

According to Indian Met Department this February has been reported the warmest since 1877 with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves are not new to the country with the rapid increase in global warming, which has badly affected the otherwise cold European countries, people were expecting the situation to get worse.

But what they had not expected was a quick withdrawal of winters and the heat waves starting this early.

According to reports, last year’s March month was India’s hottest in 122 years since 1901, and now this year, February has broken all previous records.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years, according to data shared by the Indian weather officials. Indian capital city registered a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on February 28.

Climate change has badly affected the South Asian region. Last year Pakistan was hit by an unprecedented monsoon rainfall that hit the country hard as the rainwater still standing in several areas in Sindh and Balochitan provinces.

