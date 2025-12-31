US embassy warns Indian of ‘significant penalties’ for illegal migration

The United States (US) Embassy in India has warned Indian nationals that they could face “significant criminal penalties” if they migrate to the US illegally or break American laws.

In a post on the official account of the US Embassy in India on X, a message was posted that cautioned Indians, “If you break US law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties.

If you break U.S. law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump Administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation’s borders and our citizens. pic.twitter.com/bjKzUozpOh — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 30, 2025

The message further stated that the Trump administration was committed to ending illegal immigration and protecting US borders and citizens.

The warning was issued publicly on the embassy’s social media channel and directed specifically at Indian nationals.

Neither the US State Department nor American diplomatic missions in Pakistan or other regional countries have released similar public messages, raising questions about why the advisory was targeted at India.