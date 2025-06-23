Attacks on Christians in India rise over resistance to forced conversions

BHUBANESWAR: A mob linked to Hindutva groups attacked a group of Protestant Christians in a village in Odisha state of India, after they resisted alleged pressure to convert to Hinduism, according to The Telegraph India.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025 which left eight Christians injured, the community leaders said.

Christian leaders have blamed the Bajrang Dal for the violence, noting that attacks on Christians have increased since the BJP came to power in Odisha last year. In response, local Christians staged a peaceful protest outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

“Tension had been rising in the area for months,” said Pallab Lima, state general secretary of the Rashtriya Christian Morcha. “Right-wing Hindu activists have been threatening Christians to abandon their faith and embrace Hinduism, but many born Christians have resisted.”

“On Saturday morning, while returning from prayers, a group of Christians was attacked by a mob—mostly Bajrang Dal members—armed with axes and other weapons. The assault continued for hours,” Lima added. Police eventually rescued the victims and transported the critically injured to the hospital. “We also submitted a memorandum to the SP,” he said.

Lima further claimed that local Hindutva outfits had recently launched a “Sanskriti Bachao Abhiyan” (Save Culture Campaign) to coerce Christians into converting to Hinduism.

Christian leader Bijoy Pusuru said: “Our community is in shock. Those injured are afraid to return to their village after being discharged from the hospital.”

Inspector Rigan Kinda of Malkangiri police station confirmed an altercation had taken place: “While Christians were returning home from church, they were confronted by a group of Hindus who questioned their faith. A heated argument led to clashes, resulting in injuries. We are investigating the matter.”

District Bajrang Dal leader Sibapada Mirdha commented: “Hindus have been raising their voice against forcible conversions by Christians. Sometimes, spontaneous reactions occur.”

Earlier this month, Bajrang Dal activists forced a 29-year-old nun off a train in Khurda, accusing her of trafficking women and carrying out illegal conversions. She was detained at a police station for 18 hours. The allegations were later proven false.