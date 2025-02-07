web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 7, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

India’s forex reserves rise for second consecutive week

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week and stood at $630.6 billion as of January 31, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

The reserves increased by $1.1 billion in the reported week, after rising by $5.58 billion in the prior week.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to curb undue volatility in the rupee.
The rupee had fallen 0.9% against the U.S. dollar in the week to January 31 and hit its then record low of 86.6525 per dollar, hurt by portfolio outflows and uncertainty around U.S. trade tariffs.

The Indian rupee and other emerging market currencies have been under pressure amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and sanctions on countries could disrupt global trade and stoke inflation.

The domestic unit was last quoted at 87.4750 on Friday, and has declined 1% week-on-week so far.

The forex reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India News – Latest India News, Recent Issue and Conflict

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.