India has been given strong reply of aggression: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the India has been given a strong reply of their aggression.

“We will give stronger response to them, if they will commit further aggression,” Rana Sanaullah talking to media here said.

He said, “as a responsible state we have told the world that if they won’t commit any action, no unnecessary act will happen from our side”.

Replying a question Rana Sanaullah said that the last night’s action demonstrated the morale of the Pakistan’s armed forces.

Indian forces in unprovoked strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir last night martyred scores of innocent women, children and other citizens.

Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian jets and multiple drones in response to India’s airstrikes along the Line of Control.

The military told Reuters the downed jets included Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 planes targeting Indian aircraft after they attacked Pakistan.