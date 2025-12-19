India 'halts' flow of Jhelum and Neelum rivers to Pakistan

India has ‘stopped’ the flow of water in the Jhelum and Neelum rivers to Pakistan following similar measures on the Chenab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources within the Indus Water Commission, water inflow in both Jhelum and Neelum rivers has dropped to 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), compared to over 5,000 cusecs four days ago.

Experts note that this action constitutes a clear violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The flow in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers has reached historically low levels.

In the Chenab, water discharge from Head Marala has fallen from 10,000 cusecs four days ago to just 5,000 cusecs, with no water being released from the Qadirabad-Khanpur canals.

The reduction in water flow has raised fears of potential large-scale agricultural losses in Punjab, affecting millions of acres of farmland. Water experts have advised the Indus Water Commission to consider approaching an international arbitration court to address the issue.

It is to be noted that following the Pehalgam attack, India unilaterally suspended Indus Water Treaty.

Earlier in August, Pakistan welcomed the Award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, interpreting key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the ruling clarifies design criteria for India’s future run-of-river hydropower projects on the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.