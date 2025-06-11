web analytics
India has a useless, shameless, visionless man as the Prime Minister: Prakash Raj

Indian cinema veteran and politician Prakash Raj called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘useless, shameless and visionless’ man.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Recipient of the prestigious National Film Award and a tough critic of Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor Prakash Raj slammed the Prime Minister of the country for meeting the Indian cinema’s pioneering Kapoor family, while he continued to shun Manipur’s violence and crisis.

During a panel discussion at the Wayanad Literature Festival, the ‘Singham’ actor was asked to share his stance on PM Modi’s meeting with the Kapoors rather than visiting Manipur, to which he responded, “No, actors are going to meet an actor there, not the Prime Minister.”

“He is a useless, shameless, heartless and visionless man we have as the Prime Minister of this country,” Raj continued with his unminced words. “Probably, if Manipur was in some other country, he would’ve visited. But because it is in my country, he does not want to visit.”

“Let us be very clear. We have a fellow, a leader without a vision,” he concluded.

Reacting to the now viral clip of the veteran’s strong opinion, a social user wrote, “Seriously, I bow to @prakashraaj sir, Braveheart and a real superstar amongst the spineless so-called superstars in Hindi, Tamil, and telugu Industries,” while another noted, “Real hero in indian Cinema industry..Let’s clap for him.”

Also Read: Prakash Raj in legal trouble over money-laundering case

