‘Hindu extremists’ attack Muslim family, sexually assault teenage girl

AGRA: Four ‘Hindu extremists’ barged into the house of a Muslim Family and sexually assault an 18-year-old girl in Agra city of India.

According to details, the incident – a video of which went viral on social media – took place at a locality under Trans Yamuna police station in India’s Agra city.

A mob attacked the Muslim House , sexually harassed An 18-yr-old girl, hit other family members and vandalised vehicles in Agra Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/QTvSFZvgOa — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 6, 2023

Indian media reported that four men barged into the house and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl. Other members of the family were also attacked when they tried to resist the assaulters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suraj Kumar Rai claimed that a first information report (FIR) was registered against the four accused and the case was being investigated. “Efforts were underway to nab the absconding accused,” he added.

The house owner – who works in a transport company – said that the men targeted his teenage daughter, molested her and tore off her clothes.

He further added that when they objected, the men, identified as Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sheelu and Chhotu, attacked the family members, while a few others stood guard outside the house.

The attackers also vandalised the house and pelted stones, the house owner added. The father also alleged that his daughter was hit with a brick in the head and she fell unconscious.

The girl’s brother said that when neighbours gathered outside the house, the ‘Hindu extremists’ went away, but not before threatening to kill the family if they reported the matter to the police.

He claimed that the family was targeted for being the only Muslim family in the locality.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), etc.